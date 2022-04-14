Plans put forward for new Fife holiday park on site near fishery
Plans for a holiday caravan park at Coaltown of Burnturk have been submitted to Fife Council.
The application seeks permission for the construction of 34 lodge style caravan pitches, associated access roads, drainage infrastructure, solar panels and landscaping at Fort Springs Fishery, Downfield Farm.
The applicant is Fort Springs Ltd, a company formed by Downfield Farm, the owner of the site, while an experienced Fife holiday park operator is also involved as a second party.
A supporting statement submitted by Montgomery Forgan Associates, acting for the applicant, explains the plans show a mix of 31 twin unit lodge style caravans and three single unit lodge style caravans.
Six caravans around the south side of the lochan would be for short-term holiday rentals, with the remaining holiday caravans being owner occupied. All of the caravans would have decking, with those caravans on the south side of the lochan having decking projecting over the lochan.
A new access road on to the C30 is proposed to the north east of the site.
The statement concludes: “The proposed holiday caravan park is located in a part of Fife that is not well served by holiday accommodation, and the economic benefits of the proposal to Downfield Farm itself, and the wider community have been established.
“The ethos and guiding principle of the proposal is to provide a truly sustainable holiday accommodation destination that makes best use of a locational, landscape and environmental resource, whilst at the same time improving the overall biodiversity of the area.”