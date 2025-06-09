Plans reveal new homes and new look for site of demolished Glenwood Centre

Plans to build new homes on the site of the now demolished Glenwood Centre in Glenrothes have been given the go-ahead.

Kingdom Housing Association can forge ahead with a development of 44 flats in a major project which will transform a once run-down area.

Fife Council bought up and demolished the original flats and shops which many in the community felt had been neglected for years and were in a poor state of repair. This week it granted formal planning permission for the work to begin.

The site was cleared last year, paving the way for the redevelopment plans, which will see Fife Council get 20 two-bedroom council flats available to over 60s. Kingdom will have 24 two-bedroom social rent and mid-market rented flats for over 55s. The association’s proposals won the backing of the council’s cabinet committee in January.

How the development at the site of the Glenwood Centre could look (Pic: Sinclair Watt Architects Ltd)

The masterplan includes a community hub, and a landscaped space with a community garden.

It will completely change the site which was once home to a single block, high-rise development constructed in 1970 with commercial units at ground level and residential flats above.

A statement , submitted as part of the planning application, said: “The concrete construction buildings had fallen into a state of significant decline and dilapidation in recent years with vacant commercial units and poor quality residential accommodation. The existing buildings have now been demolished.”

It is proposed to out the community hub in a central position within the development to act as a marker and be accessible to the local community.

It will also have a community garden within the overall landscape space and so the building allows access to and overlooking of this external space from the main community rooms. A community kitchen facility is also contained within the proposals for use by local groups.

Vehicle access is proposed via existing accesses on Minto Crescent and the Glenwood Centre access road that were formed as part of the original centre.This avoids the need for forming any new access to the development from the adjacent adopted roads.