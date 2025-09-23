Plans revealed for community gym with creche in Lochgelly

A former Lochgelly e-bike centre could be converted into a community gym with creche if a planning application submitted to Fife Council is given the go-ahead.

Proposals for a JC Club – which aims to directly target those who are struggling with fitness and both physical and mental health – would bring back to use the vacant warehouse building on Plantation Street.

Formerly the Scottish E-Bike Centre and an Amazon Charity distribution centre, the property has been unoccupied for several years.

A planning statement explained: “The applicant has committed to maintaining a maximum of 200 gym memberships, with a capacity of accommodating 20 members/attendees in the gym at any one given time.

“Specifically, the ethos of this gym is to be a baby/child friendly environment to support families within the local community and mothers/caregivers looking to get back into fitness and training.

“The proposed gym will have a crèche/play area for children.

“By design, the intention and ethos of the gym supports having no ‘peak’ times, instead promoting a steady footfall throughout the course of the day to suit mothers/caregivers on maternity leave or working part-time hours.

“The opportunity for parents/caregivers to be able to exercise without the requirement, burden and expense of childcare is important and the ability to take on this journey with other like-minded people in the area promotes community values, networking and boosts community morale overall.”

The gym, if permitted, would open seven days a week between approximately 8am and 8pm and while music would be played during opening hours, the planning statement said this would not be too loud.

“There can be children as young as six weeks old on the premises therefore music will not be played loudly for their health and safety (maximum 60 decibels is the limit that is safe for young children),” it added.

“This will be a house-rule of the gym, with signage provided to remind members and gym-goers.

“Members will be encouraged to bring their own headphone devices, should they wish to listen to music whilst using the gym.

“Another key house-rule of the gym will be the respect of its neighbours, which is a key aspect of the business’ community focused ethos.

“The building is in a predominantly residential area therefore every effort will be made to ensure that locals endure no disruptions throughout the hours of operation.”