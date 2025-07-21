Plans revealed to secure tower bell at historic Fife landmark
The alterations are planned for Crail Town Hall where the tower is thought to date back to the 16th century.
Fife Council building services has lodged a planning application seeking listed building consent for internal alterations to stabilise the metal enclosure supporting the bell to ensure its long-term safekeeping. Both permanent and temporary interventions are required.
A supporting statement said the bell’s enclosure is primarily a combination of steel and timber plates, rods and supports. Although the metal has been deemed free from significant defects, rust and delamination are present, which could lead to deterioration in the future if left unaddressed.
The application aims to stabilise this deterioration through a series of permanent and temporary interventions. The report said previous work to install replacement windows has already had a positive impact on the rate of component deterioration.
Councillors will consider the application in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.