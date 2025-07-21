Plans revealed to secure tower bell at historic Fife landmark

Work to ensure the stability of a bell in a historic tower is set to go ahead, if councillors give their approval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alterations are planned for Crail Town Hall where the tower is thought to date back to the 16th century.

Fife Council building services has lodged a planning application seeking listed building consent for internal alterations to stabilise the metal enclosure supporting the bell to ensure its long-term safekeeping. Both permanent and temporary interventions are required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A supporting statement said the bell’s enclosure is primarily a combination of steel and timber plates, rods and supports. Although the metal has been deemed free from significant defects, rust and delamination are present, which could lead to deterioration in the future if left unaddressed.

The bell tower at Crail Town Hall (Pic: Google Maps)

The application aims to stabilise this deterioration through a series of permanent and temporary interventions. The report said previous work to install replacement windows has already had a positive impact on the rate of component deterioration.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.