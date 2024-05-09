Plans to build green energy battery storage facility on farm land near Leven
Forsa Energy Gas Holdings Ltd, a Scottish energy company, has applied for planning permission to turn “low quality” farmland at Duniface Farm into an energy storage facility.
If approved, the Scottish energy company would have permission to construct a battery energy storage system – up to 49.9MW – alongside substations, fencing, water tanks, and access roads.
“A battery energy storage system has a key role to play in ensuring that we can utilise green energy even when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind strength is too weak to rotate a turbine blade,” a planning statement explained.
“By harnessing renewable energy when production is high and demand low, [the facility] stores energy and releases it back into the electricity grid when renewable energy production is low and demand high, thereby ensuring security of supply, which is of national importance.”
Forsa Energy finances, constructs and operates energy generation assets. The company has also pledged to “expand its portfolio of energy transition technologies” – including battery storage facilities.
The company already operates a gas peaking plant adjacent to the proposed battery storage facility.
Developers have also picked the Duniface Farm site thanks to its proximity to renewable energy from wind and solar and a national grid connection.
This application is not the first application for a battery storage facility that Fife Council has seen.
In March, the planning authority approved proposals from Greentech Project Holdings for a large solar farm on sheep grazing land between Crossgates and Aberdour. Construction has already started on a £70 million battery farm in Pitkevy, Leslie. And more battery storage proposals are in the pipeline for debate and discussion.
However, Fife Council will consider this particular application and make a decision in due course.
