Plans to build green energy battery storage facility on farm land near Leven

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owners of a Levenmouth gas plant want to build a green energy battery storage facility on farm ground near Leven.

Forsa Energy Gas Holdings Ltd, a Scottish energy company, has applied for planning permission to turn “low quality” farmland at Duniface Farm into an energy storage facility.

If approved, the Scottish energy company would have permission to construct a battery energy storage system – up to 49.9MW – alongside substations, fencing, water tanks, and access roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A battery energy storage system has a key role to play in ensuring that we can utilise green energy even when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind strength is too weak to rotate a turbine blade,” a planning statement explained.

Land at Duniface Farm could be turned into a battery storage facility. (Image from Fife Council planning papers)

“By harnessing renewable energy when production is high and demand low, [the facility] stores energy and releases it back into the electricity grid when renewable energy production is low and demand high, thereby ensuring security of supply, which is of national importance.”

Forsa Energy finances, constructs and operates energy generation assets. The company has also pledged to “expand its portfolio of energy transition technologies” – including battery storage facilities.

The company already operates a gas peaking plant adjacent to the proposed battery storage facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers have also picked the Duniface Farm site thanks to its proximity to renewable energy from wind and solar and a national grid connection.

This application is not the first application for a battery storage facility that Fife Council has seen.

In March, the planning authority approved proposals from Greentech Project Holdings for a large solar farm on sheep grazing land between Crossgates and Aberdour. Construction has already started on a £70 million battery farm in Pitkevy, Leslie. And more battery storage proposals are in the pipeline for debate and discussion.