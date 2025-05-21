Plans to redevelop Inverkeithing's Prestonhill Quarry refused

Prestonhill Quarry, Inverkeithing

Plans to build 180 houses, holiday lodges and a cafe/bistro on the site of a former Fife quarry have been refused.

DDR (UK) Ltd had sought permission to develop the "vacant and derelict" site of Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing.

Fife Council’s planning officers had recommended the plans be approved, however members of the west and central planning committee rejected the application by six votes to five.

This was the second time that proposals from the developer have been rejected. Their previous application was refused by Fife Council in 2022 and then on appeal by the Scottish Government.

Discussing the plans at a meeting on Wednesday councillors felt that not much had changed since the previous proposals.

The application had attracted 113 objections and five letters of support. Concerns raised by objectors, including the local community council, included that the submitted application does not contain any new or amended information compared to the previously refused application.

The quarry site is 44 acres in size and includes a deep pond of water where four fatal accidents occurred between 1973 and 2017.

The developer intended to make it safe by draining the pond, filling it in and regrading the cliff faces.

The plans included new homes, including some affordable homes, plus around ten holiday lodges, a cafe/bistro, open space and the installation of the Beamer Rock lighthouse as public art.

In her report to the committee planning officer Natasha Cockburn said: “The proposed redevelopment of Prestonhill Quarry represents a significant opportunity to address long-standing public safety concerns while delivering meaningful regeneration of a prominent derelict site.”

The report added: “On balance, proposals would bring a vacant site into use, within a sustainable location, to the benefit of the surrounding community and without detriment in regard to amenity, impact on natural heritage, visual impact and impact on infrastructure which can all be mitigated or addressed through the submission of further detail at the detailed application stage.”

Councillor Dave Dempsey said the reasons for rejecting the previous application were still valid and proposed an amendment stating that the plans should be refused, as the adverse impact of the proposals on Inverkeithing and its surrounding natural heritage would not be outweighed by the safety advantages.

The committee refused the application by six votes to five.