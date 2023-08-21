Plans to replace planter boxes with bollards in Burntisland High Street

There are around about seven or eight plant boxes on the east side of the High Street towards Kinghorn Road. Fife Council wants to replace them with bollards to match the rest of the street.

The local authority's roads and transportation services has submitted a planning application to replace the decorative boxes with approximately 25 “classic style Manchester cast-iron bollards.”

If approved, the council would install around 15 bollards along the pavement on High Street and another 11 along Kinghorn Road. The new barriers would be spaced out every 1.8 metres on average.