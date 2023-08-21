News you can trust since 1871
Plans to replace planter boxes with bollards in Burntisland High Street

Planter boxes along Burntisland’s High Street and Kinghorn Road could be removed in favour of black, cast iron street bollards.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:20 BST

There are around about seven or eight plant boxes on the east side of the High Street towards Kinghorn Road. Fife Council wants to replace them with bollards to match the rest of the street.

The local authority's roads and transportation services has submitted a planning application to replace the decorative boxes with approximately 25 “classic style Manchester cast-iron bollards.”

If approved, the council would install around 15 bollards along the pavement on High Street and another 11 along Kinghorn Road. The new barriers would be spaced out every 1.8 metres on average.

The council will consider the application in due course.

