Plans to revive Burntisland Burgh Chambers among proposed projects for UK Government funding bid

A plan to bring life back to Burntisland Burgh Chambers could be among the bids for cash from the UK Government in the next round for the Levelling Up Fund.

Councillors at a recent meeting of Fife Council’s policy and coordination committee approved a report recommending the two projects, as well as Cowdenbeath Town House, are included in a bid for the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency for the next stage of Levelling Up Funding.

The UK Government has allocated at least £800 million of capital funding to Scotland across the next four years.

In order to receive a share of this money, projects put forward by local authorities are required to meet certain criteria and match particular themes.

The current themes being supported in the funding process are transport, town centre regeneration and cultural and heritage assets, all with the aim of increasing economic activity and prosperity.

The committee were asked to approve recommendations from council officers as to which ‘shovel ready’ projects across the Kingdom’s Westminster constituency’s should be worked on and submitted for consideration when the next round of funding bids opens – when this will be exactly is not yet known.

The initial bids focus on town centre regeneration in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath; Dunfermline and South Fife and Glenrothes, while in North East Fife the theme is culture-led regeneration through three community-led projects.

Fife Council’s transport bid focuses on improved climate resilience, particularly flood prevention.

Among the local projects included in the bids are Burntisland Burgh Chambers.

Burntisland Heritage Trust (BHT), which recently took on the multi-million pound plans developed by Burntisland Community Council, is delighted to learn of the funding bid.

The project will see the well-loved building brought back to life providing flexible space for new businesses while retaining community use and a home for the town’s many artefacts.

The proposals will see the building taken over by BHT on behalf of the town while Fife Council will be the accountable body for the funding.

Speaking after the meeting, Gordon Langlands, councillor for Burntisland said: “This is the culmination of ten years work by a small group of Burntisland volunteers putting together a business plan and drawings for the old council office, heritage trust, derelict outbuildings, council chamber and sheriff court as well as the clock towner.

"This redevelopment could reinvigorate Burntisland town centre by providing small business units and jobs at the west end of the High Street, which would sustain this historic building for future generations.

"There’s lots of work still to be done but it’s great to see this project on the short list and to have Burntisland Heritage Trust leading the way.”

George McLauchlan, trustee of Burntisland Heritage Trust, added: “I am over the moon that Fife Council recognise the huge benefits of the proposal for both the High Street and the wider town.

"This is an exciting time and we need to get the whole town behind this and give it that extra bit of push to ensure that central government come up with the funds to realise our dream.”