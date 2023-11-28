Plans to transform derelict Lochgelly gap site lodged with Fife Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Fife-based housing charity has put forward plans to develop 47 social housing homes, two retail units, and 60 unallocated car parking spaces on a derelict gap site in Lochgelly.
The 2.4 acre site on the eastern edge of town centre is home to the abandoned former Fabtek Engineering site. The demise of the former industry created “a vacant and derelict gap-site in the centre of Lochgelly, much in need of redevelopment,” according to developers.
The site has since been cleared of all structures with some stockpiles of crushed demolition material remaining in the west.
The proposals include blocks of two and three storey housing units along Hall Street and High Street with plans to create an in-road adjacent to Hall Street for access to the development. There will be a mix of housing types – from flats to cottage flats and terraced houses – all ranging from one to three bedrooms.
If approved, the plans will incorporate some of the rigorous energy efficient design principles of PassivHaus standards and allow for the use of additional low carbon technology.
Planning papers on behalf of the Kingdom Housing Association say the social housing development plans will aim to “aid the regeneration of Lochgelly as a sustainable community.”
“The development aims to infill the currently vacant gap site, repairing the urban fabric, and enhancing the character of Lochgelly town centre, while providing sufficient number of socially rented homes to make development financially viable,” a planning statement said.
According to developers, there is already “considerable” community support for the development of the site. The opinions were gathered from a well attended public consultation event in July. Consultation on the Fabtek site redevelopment will continue as the planning process moves forward and the council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.