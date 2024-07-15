Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Post Office building in the East Neuk could be converted to housing.

New plans have been lodged with Fife Council seeking permission to carry out the work at 9 West Street, St Monans.

The late 19th century building housed the village’s Post office and a small shop until its closure in 2022. It has been vacant since then. Now applicant, Mr Philip Dawes, wants a change of use to convert it to a flat, replace its windows and rooflights.

In a supporting statement, submitted as part of his application, he said: “The property currently sits vacant, and has been since September 2022. Prior to this it ran as a shop and post office, in the same family ownership since 1922. The owners were trading with a very small profit but not enough to pay themselves a wage so were having to subsidise the business themselves.

“This application brings this C listed building into use as a ground floor flat. To do this, the proposal includes internal alterations to create three double bedrooms, one with en suite, a single bedroom/ study to the front, bathroom and open plan kitchen/living area.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.

> The closure of the Post Office left local residents without access to free cash via an autoteller. Last year, LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network moved the old pay-to-use ATM situated in the Mini Market and converted it to a free-to-use machine.

Nick Quin, LINK’s head of financial inclusion, said: “Every High Street should have free access to cash.”