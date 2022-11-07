It is part of a planning application submitted to Fife Council by the RNLI which would see a remote fuel point installed at Anstruther Harbour, bollards put up and a bus shelter relocated.

The paperwork was lodged with the local authority this week for the proposed development.

The RNLI wants to add the EV charging station and add a diesel storage and dispensing system to provide fuel for its all weather lifeboat.

Anstruther Harbour

It is a system standard across all RNLI stations for the Shannon Class Lifeboat and consists on an internal double skin fuel tank, a dispensing point with a hose reel inside the station and and an external fill point.

The fill point is remote from the station building to ensure the delivery tan