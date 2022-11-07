Plans unveiled for changes at Anstruther Harbour
Plans for a new electric vehicle charging point at a busy harbour have been unveiled.
It is part of a planning application submitted to Fife Council by the RNLI which would see a remote fuel point installed at Anstruther Harbour, bollards put up and a bus shelter relocated.
The paperwork was lodged with the local authority this week for the proposed development.
The RNLI wants to add the EV charging station and add a diesel storage and dispensing system to provide fuel for its all weather lifeboat.
It is a system standard across all RNLI stations for the Shannon Class Lifeboat and consists on an internal double skin fuel tank, a dispensing point with a hose reel inside the station and and an external fill point.
The fill point is remote from the station building to ensure the delivery tan
Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.