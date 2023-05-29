News you can trust since 1871
Plans unveiled for more premises at industrial park in Fife town

Plans to build 16 industrial units in Lochgelly have been unveiled.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th May 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 11:49 BST
The plans will come before councillors in due courseThe plans will come before councillors in due course
East Living Developments has submitted the application to Fife Council to start work on the development north Of Unit 2 at Lochgelly Industrial Park. The Glenrothes-based company is seeking permission for usage in several classes which include business, general industrial and storage.

An environmental report included with the documents said that the units would sit next to housing, and measures would need to be taken. Councillors will consider the application in due course