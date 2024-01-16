Plans unveiled for new homes on edge of Kinghorn’s conservation area
and live on Freeview channel 276
The development is envisaged within the curtilage of Bowbutts House, Eastgate, and the plans have been submitted to Fife Council by owner, Mrs M. Robertson.
Papers submitted as part of the planning process propose building the one and a half storey homes and the creation of a new access and car parking, boundary enclosures and bin/cycle storage with associated landscaping and drainage infrastructure, and part demolition of traditional stone wall.
A pre-planning application was put forward in 2022 originally for five homes in a semi-circular form within the site. A design statement said the new buildings “do not obscure any views of Bowbutts House from Bruce Terrace and would not harm the setting of any of the listed buildings on the adjoining land.”
It added: “Our intention is to preserve the character and setting of the grade A listed house and related grounds through the combination of an appropriately located, simple, elegant built form of suitable massing and scale. Together with the use of sympathetic, good quality materials this will serve to ground the new buildings into the existing space, providing the walled garden with a new and viable function which will preserve and extend the use of the Bowbutts grounds.”
If approved, the new buildings would be arranged in a terrace which is set back from the building lines of the potting shed to the north and Ladyburn Villa to the south which preserves the views into and out of the site in relation to Bowbutts House. Councillors will consider the application in due course.