Plans unveiled for new homes on edge of Kinghorn’s conservation area

Plans have been unveiled to build four new homes on the outskirts of Kinghorn.

The development is envisaged within the curtilage of Bowbutts House, Eastgate, and the plans have been submitted to Fife Council by owner, Mrs M. Robertson.

Papers submitted as part of the planning process propose building the one and a half storey homes and the creation of a new access and car parking, boundary enclosures and bin/cycle storage with associated landscaping and drainage infrastructure, and part demolition of traditional stone wall.

A pre-planning application was put forward in 2022 originally for five homes in a semi-circular form within the site. A design statement said the new buildings “do not obscure any views of Bowbutts House from Bruce Terrace and would not harm the setting of any of the listed buildings on the adjoining land.”

An artist's impression of the proposed new homes on the edge of Kinghorn's conservation area (Pic: Submitted)

It added: “Our intention is to preserve the character and setting of the grade A listed house and related grounds through the combination of an appropriately located, simple, elegant built form of suitable massing and scale. Together with the use of sympathetic, good quality materials this will serve to ground the new buildings into the existing space, providing the walled garden with a new and viable function which will preserve and extend the use of the Bowbutts grounds.”