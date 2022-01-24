The Tolbooth in the village of West Wemyss is one of just 90 such buildings remaining in the country, meaning the B-listed structure is of considerable historical significance.

With that in mind, the Wemyss 1952 Trust wants to carry out significant repairs inside and out to the tolbooth situated in the village, which has been the seat of the clan Wemyss since the 12th century.

Under the plans, the building will be partly used as high-quality short-term holiday accommodation, while the main space inside will be used as a general meeting place for the local community and community groups.

West Wemyss Tolbooth

One of the vaults, probably part of the original tolbooth and possibly a former gaol, could also be used in the future as an interpretation space for the history of the village.

A spokesperson for the Wemyss 1952 Trust stressed that all of the renovations planned will be done sensitively, as the tolbooth is an important element of the village’s cultural heritage.

“In West Wemyss the tolbooth is the most dominant structure due to the clock tower and its central position on the Main Street,” the Trust noted.

“Refurbishing the building and bringing it once again into public use will greatly enhance the village and give a new purpose to this historic building.”

Effectively the equivalent of a Town House, tolbooths were essential features of many towns and burghs across Scotland up until the early 19th century, but many have since either been demolished or greatly altered.

In 1525, West Wemyss was erected a burgh of barony and the burgesses were given the right to have a tolbooth.

In the early 18th century, it is understood a new tolbooth - the existing building - was created on the site of the old one by David, 3rd Earl of Wemyss (1678–1720), and the tower was subsequently converted from a pigeon loft to a clock tower in 1901.

Latterly, the tolbooth served as an administrative centre for Wemyss Properties, which owns the building, until 2014 and then for the Wemyss 1952 Trust until early 2020.

The work planned later this year is the most significant since 1974, when the tolbooth was last renovated, the slate roof replaced with fibre glass, and stainless steel covered with copper.

Full repairs are therefore expected to be carried out, with the prominent clock and its faces - installed by James Ritchie and Son of Edinburgh in 1901 - to be refurbished and brought back into working use.

Stone repairs will be done and a wrought iron balustrade, which is now badly corroded, will be replaced with a new balustrade in an appropriate period style, while assessments of the roof are to be carried out and any replacement needed will use reclaimed pantiles of the same pattern.

Inside the building, the plan is to restore many of the building’s original features, such as the fireplaces and niches.

Fife Council has been asked to approve the listed building consent and, if that goes through as planned, work could begin as early as the spring.

