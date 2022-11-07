Paul Johnson has applied to Fife Council for permission to change an agricultural shed to a tourist facility at Bowbridge Farm, Peat Inn, Falfield in Largoward.

A supporting statement from Bowbridge Alpacas Scotland, submitted as part of the documentation, said: “We need to be able to respond to customer demand, and be able to grow the business in a dynamic way as alpacas are a relatively new industry compared to other livestock, and visits are essential to generate sales of alpacas and their fleece.”

The business hosts regular weekly visits an also runs an annual husbandry course in summer for 12 people aimed at people interested in owning their own alpacas, as well ads private courses.

Stock image of alpacas

The statement said future plans could include felting, knitting, and other crafts using alpaca wool.