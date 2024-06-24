Plans unveiled for work at derelict former Kirkcaldy church which locals have complained about

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A landmark former church in Kirkcaldy is set to get more work carried out to the fabric of the building.

The owners of the derelict United Free Church Of Scotland, Normand Road, Dysart have applied to Fife Council for permission to instal a flat roof following the removal of a steeple that was branded a danger to the public. The application has been lodged by the Perth-based Edinburgh Properties Limited.

It’s the latest development at the church which has been the centre of much local debate over its condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last December, a church spire that posed an immediate danger to the public was removed. Fife Council was scheduled to start work, with a plan for road closures set to be implemented, when the owners carried out the removal.

The owners of the derelict United Free Church Of Scotland, Normand Road, Dysart have applied to Fife Council for permission to install a flat roof (Pic: Google Maps)

In 2021, locals also demanded action to repair a wall to allow a footpath to be re-opened after a two-year closure. The path was cordoned off around two years ago by Fife Council due to a structural issue with the building, and locals said that forced them on to the busy road. On occasions, safety barriers fell on to the road making it dangerous for motorists.