Work on permanent school extensions at Freuchie Primary School could start as soon as October, if plans are approved.

Freuchie Primary School could see two new, permanent extensions in the near future if plans from Fife Council are approved. Pending planning permission, the work is “scheduled to commence during October 2024 for completion during summer 2025”.

In the planning application, Fife Council wants permission to replace the two existing “modular accommodation” units with two permanent school blocks. The units serve as the school entrance, an office, a classroom, and dining facilities.

“The modular accommodation on the school site was added between the late 1970s and early 1990s and this has reached the end of its lifecycle and is no longer fit for purpose,” a planning statement said.

If the proposals are approved, the permanent extensions would be divided into two blocks.

Block 1 would provide a new main entrance to the school. The council said it would also offer “flexible space/dining hall, kitchen, and linked circulation to the existing building”. Block 2 would provide improved, dedicated space for the school’s nursery. The nursery playroom does not currently have “dedicated access to ancillary support space and is shared with the wider school”.

The permanent extension would aim to rectify that and provide a dedicated, well connected space for the nursery children.

“Both extensions will provide a barrier free solution on the school site with all accommodation fully accessed under one roof,” the planning statement continued.

“[If plans are approved], all modular accommodation on the site will be removed and the external areas reinstated to secure play space.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.