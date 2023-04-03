The former Boathouse in Anstruther could be set for a new lease of life

The former Boathouse pub and restaurant on Shore Street are slated for renovation.

A planning application has been lodged by Dundee-based, TLT Properties

The business closed last October.

In a planning statement, the company said: “There has been a public house at 28 Shore Street for as long as anyone can remember, with historic photographs showing this to be the case in the early/mid 1800s. At some point, it has been extended into the neighbouring property."

The former pub had been operating for approximately 10 years before its most recent change of hands.

The new owners are also planning to convert the residential/hotel areas of the building into flats. The owner’s accommodation is also set to become housing.

They say the changes have the opportunity to “enhance the shore area.”