Plans unveiled to breathe new life into former Fife parish church

A former church in the heart of a Fife town could be turned into a four-bedroom house.

Plans have been submitted to Fife Council for a change of use at Thornton Parish Church which held its final service last December before it joined Christ's Kirk, St Columba's, St Margaret's, St Ninian's, Leslie Trinity and Markinch under the banner of Heart of Fife Parish Church based in Glenrothes.

The move left the historic C-listed building - it dates back to 1834 – in the town‘s Main Street empty. Now Mr Chic Faulds has outline his plans to turn it into a house.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said the property was structurally sound but in need of some internal repairs. The main church building will be retained including the existing hall at the rear. The internal alterations take the form of the creation of a formal lounge area, kitchen area, bathroom and four bedrooms, along with storage areas. The rear car park will be changed to become a garden and driveway. The existing rear hall will also become a large garage space.

Thornton Parish Church could be turned into a house (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

Internally, the plans outline an open plan kitchen, dining area and lounge on the ground floor which opens into the rear garden, and a morning area and roof terrace on the first floor.

The statement said: “This proposal seeks to create a residential dwelling with comfortable living space that brings a disused church back into use. Whilst the building has not been used for residential use previously, it lies within a largely residential area and would not affect the amenity of surrounding properties. The conversion has been designed to retain the character of the existing building.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.