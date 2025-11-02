Plans have been unveiled to bring a fast-growing sport to Fife with the provision of new facilities.

Cluny Activities Trading Limited has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to build padel tennis courts in its grounds at Cluny, near Kirkcaldy. Owner, Mr Drew Shedden, wants to build three padel tennis courts which would be the first in the region.

The sport is a hybrid of tennis and squash, and is one of the fastest growing in the UK. It is played on a smaller, enclosed court which allows for fast rallies, and is considered less physically demanding than tennis. Padel tennis also has a social side to it, with many doubles games taking place.

The courts would be built on land that was previously an outdoor play area for children, and would be all-weather to give year-round use. They would also link to the reception building and adjacent site car parking.

The padel tennis courts at Cluny would be outdoors (Pic: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images)

A design statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “Over the past few years Cluny Activities has developed the activity site with new facilities and general upgrades and improvements.

“As part of this approach the proposals will enhance the offer with the padel courts providing a generational option onsite. The courts will be available for use in all weather, with the structure created over the courts to protect them from inclement weather – essentially an all year - round facility which will link to the other facilities onsite all managed from the main reception building.

“The introduction of padel courts supports Cluny Activities' long-term strategy to expand into new and emerging sports that encourage broad participation by all ages and genders similar to the Cluny Activities’ golf course and range. The proposed investment will help future-proof the business, extend dwell time on-site, and offer a fresh attraction to both existing and new visitors.”

The application marks another landmark step for the business which was formerly known as Cluny Clays’.

It began operating out of a caravan, using the land for the pursuit of clay pigeon shooting. Since then, it has expanded and grown into Fife’s leading activities centre.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.