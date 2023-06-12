News you can trust since 1871
Plans unveiled to make changes to one of St Andrews’ historic pubs

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST

The Jigger Inn on Station Road, which boasts some of the best views of the Old Course, is set to undergo a small extension if councillors approve proposals from the Old Course Hotel.

It wants to form a new doorway by blocking up a window at the building which dates back to the 1850s when it was the stationmaster’s lodge.

The plans propose a small extension to the existing kitchen area by re-purposing an existing room within the hotel building - the ‘Swing School’.

The Jigger Inn kitchen would be extended into the existing room by removal of internal window screens, building up an interior wall and the formation of doors – one internal and one external. The exterior wall would be remodelled and finished in render to match the existing hotel render.

Councillors will consider the plans in due course.

