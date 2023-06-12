The Jigger Inn on Station Road, which boasts some of the best views of the Old Course, is set to undergo a small extension if councillors approve proposals from the Old Course Hotel.

It wants to form a new doorway by blocking up a window at the building which dates back to the 1850s when it was the stationmaster’s lodge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans propose a small extension to the existing kitchen area by re-purposing an existing room within the hotel building - the ‘Swing School’.

TheJigger Inn, St Andrews

The Jigger Inn kitchen would be extended into the existing room by removal of internal window screens, building up an interior wall and the formation of doors – one internal and one external. The exterior wall would be remodelled and finished in render to match the existing hotel render.