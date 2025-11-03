Plans unveiled to make improvements to historic Fife church

Plans to improve a historic church in Fife have been unveiled.

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council for listed building consent to carry out alterations to Monimail Parish Church, in Cupar.

Mr Ramsay Wilson, of Alexander Street, Kirkcaldy, wants to introduce a range of energy efficiency measures are proposed to improve the building’s thermal performance and environmental footprint.

These include replacing the wooden floor with an insulated concrete slab, repointing walls and insulating walls.

Monimail Parish Church near Cupar (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

A design statement, submitted as part of the application, said there was no insulation to the church floors or walls, and this prevents its continuous use from both practical and financial perspectives with an inability to heat the space and/or provide heat throughout at a level that could be considered comfortable. It is intended to address this by reconfiguring the internal layout to provide some smaller useable spaces and insulate the walls and floors.

Partition walls are to be erected, and the terraced upper floors are to be made up to a single level to enable compartmented use of the building. A large double-height semi-octagonal space will be retained across much of the ground floor in keeping with the church’s original character.

Monimail Church is a B-listed building, dating from the late 18th century. Recognised for his architectural importance, the lack of thermal efficiency places it a risk, a report stated.

“The proposed works aim to secure its future through sensitive adaptation and reuse,” it said. “There will be minimal change to the external appearance of the property. The existing external wooden structure - historically used as a Sunday school - is unaffected by the plans and will remain unaltered.

Mr Wilson’s application said the church, which was previously only on three Sundays out of four, was sold in February 2025 due to lack of worshippers attending. Having become surplus to requirements and put up for sale by the Church of Scotland, there are facilities in Cupar, Springfield and Auchtermuchty for people to attend, indicating sufficient alternative provision to meet the needs of the community. There are community facilities including a community hall and primary school available in nearby Letham.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.