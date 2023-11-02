Plans unveiled to restore 6km stretch of historically important burn in Fife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of the wider Leven Programme, Fife Council is working with SEPA’s water environment fund to deliver improvements to the Back Burn – specifically a 5.8km stretch between Rhind Hill in the Lomond Hills and Newton, just north of Markinch.

The Back Burn, known locally as the Conland, Coul and Balbirnie Burn, has played an important role in local industries and parks and greenspaces over the years, but historic modifications have impacted on the way it functions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a series of options and designs have been developed that aim to restore the river for the benefit of local people and wildlife. These options are now being shared with the local community, with two drop-in events planned over the coming days and an online questionnaire going live on Friday (November 3).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public can have their say on plans to restore a section of one of central Fife’s most important watercourses (Pic: Fife Council)

Sarah MacDonald, project manager for Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT), which is managing the project on behalf of Fife Council, said: “The River Leven and its burns and tributaries are a vital part of our local landscape.

“Where practical we are looking to allow them to work more naturally and one way we can do this is by removing or adapting some of the man-made changes which have had an impact over the decades.

“We are now moving into the developed design stage of the project, having carried out surveys, research and reviewed information gathered about the current state of Back Burn, and this information has been pulled together into a range of potential options for restoration work along this section of the Back Burn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The options have been shared with local landowners and technical stakeholders for their feedback, but we are now at the stage where we are looking to share these options with the local community.”

The most significant improvements are proposed within Coul Den Nature Reserve and Balbirnie Park. There is a drop-in event at Coul Den Nature Reserve on Friday, November 3 (3:00pm - 5:00pm) . If the car park is full, there is additional parking at the Pitcairn Centre, a short 10 minute walk away. There is also a drop-oin event at Balbirnie Park’s main entrance on Monday, November 6 (1:00pm - 3:00pm)

The main consultation page highlighting the proposals can be found at www.fife.gov.uk/backburnrestoration

Councillor Jan Wincott, Fife Council spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “We are keen to engage with the community, landowners and technical specialists so that their knowledge and thoughts can be used to inform and shape the project as it progresses. As the project progresses, we also hope to work with local community groups and schools to undertake a range of activities to ensure that local people are involved in improving the river environment and surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are a local community group or organisation and would like to work with us, please get in touch.”