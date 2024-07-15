Plans unveiled to revamp travellers' site with fewer caravans and larger pitches

Images from the site taken from Fife Council planning papers (Pic: Submitted)

Plans to improve housing for travellers at a long-established site in Fife have been unveiled.

Fife Council wants to replace 20 dilapidated utility blocks at Tarvit Mill House, Cupar, with 16 new caravans and give families larger pitches as well.

The local authority’s housing services has submitted a planning application to carry out the upgrade. Reducing the number of pitches by four will give families more space, while the plans also include replacing and relocating the site’s playpark

Tarvit Mill was identified in the early 1980s as prime location for a managed travellers site - it already had existing buildings managed by the old Burgh Council, and the rural location was seen as ideal for adding pitches for caravans .The site consists of 15 families which include multi generations, extended families, elderly residents and numerous children of varied ages.

A few static caravans were brought on to site to be used by travellers, but this was a temporary measure until the utility blocks were built. These are outdated and past the point of improving any further

With many families remaining on site for decades and not having a high turnover of travellers moving in and then onwards, the community started to form, but that also meant void pitches were not available to assist any kind of programme of improving the pitches. Over the years, feasibility studies have been carried out to improve the existing layout and facilities for residents, but they never found an agreed way forward - or the funding required - to cover the whole proposals.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “Being an aging population and facing many health issues associated not only with being genetically susceptible but from years of harsh living conditions, it was crucial to allow the new proposal to improve everyone’s living conditions.”The main villa, which is now the community hub, has been used temporarily to house the site office and meeting rooms since the building was emptied of staff and homeless accommodation - this gave the residents peace of mind as no one was living in the building at close proximity to the site.

The statement added: “Although the needs of each individual family were varied, a common theme was clear for better facilities to the pitches, warmer, larger units with easy access. To many the constant burden of going between caravan and utility block at night and during the winter was taking its toll with both elderly and those with a young family.

“The failing health of many tenants who wanted better living conditions as they got older and their health deteriorated, required to be considered and resolved as part of the design.

“The community required all aspects to be looked at for improvement. - suitable office accommodation with space for residents to sit and meet with the onsite member of staff, communal meeting spaces which was separate from the education facility, and space for visiting organisations or medical visits to have private dedicated rooms, the kitchen area to be improved and a welcoming atmosphere to encourage the community to use the building and an improved play park for the younger children with suitable equipment, and a safe meeting place for the older/teenagers.”The report said that after a length two-year consultation, it was clear that a mobile accommodation unit was required, with two styles of two or three bedroom layouts to suit each individual family, with kitchen, separate laundry area, living area and one or two bathrooms dependant on the household numbers.”Councillors will consider the application in due course