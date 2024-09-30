Plans unveiled to turn empty floors above Kirkcaldy High Street shop into homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to turn empty space above a shop in Kirkcaldy town centre into residential property have taken a step forward.

The floors above the new Nisa store at 180-182 High Street have sat empty for years, and some have no direct access, but now plans have been lodged with Fife Council for listed building consent to carry out internal and external alterations including the installation of new windows and a juliet balcony.

The application has been lodged by Mr Imran Haggan from Glenrothes who opens and operates the Nisa store which opened earlier this year after a refit of an empty unit.

The four storey building has been listed as a category three property since 1981 and is one of many in the High Street.with no access to its upper floors. A design statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The three floors directly above the shop have remained vacant for some considerable time. The top two storeys have also been inaccessible as the only stair access was removed by a previous owner.

The flats are planned for above the new Nisa store (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“Access to the property is via a door leading directly from the High Street, and there are no proposals to alter any existing features on this elevation. The rear elevation has only two new windows, along with a pair of French doors leading from a stair landing. The windows will match existing.”

The applicant said the plans were in line with council policy of attracting people back to live in the town centre to help its regeneration, and added: “This proposal adds to the growing number of residential conversions along the High Street, which, because of the lack of interest in office accommodation and the like, is now being actively encouraged by local politicians.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.