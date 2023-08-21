Plans unveiled to turn former takeaway shop into new yoga centre in Fife town

Morag Wilson has submitted a planning application seeking permission to transform 12 Main Street into the Jyoti Yoga and Wellness Centre.

The property was formerly licensed to be a takeaway, but appears to have been unused for some time. The planning application states that the yoga centre could be used by a maximum of 14 people at one time. The proposed operating hours are 7:00am-10pm Monday to Sunday.

Ms Wilson already operates an online yoga teacher training school, but is now seeking to provide a physical space for people to learn and practice yoga in the town. She has been the director of the Jyoti Yoga Teacher Training School, Scotland since its inception in 2016, and has been a qualified Haṭha Yoga teacher for more than 25 years.