Plans unveiled to turn former takeaway shop into new yoga centre in Fife town

A central Fife village could see a former takeaway turned into a new yoga and wellness centre.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:23 BST

Morag Wilson has submitted a planning application seeking permission to transform 12 Main Street into the Jyoti Yoga and Wellness Centre.

The property was formerly licensed to be a takeaway, but appears to have been unused for some time. The planning application states that the yoga centre could be used by a maximum of 14 people at one time. The proposed operating hours are 7:00am-10pm Monday to Sunday.

Ms Wilson already operates an online yoga teacher training school, but is now seeking to provide a physical space for people to learn and practice yoga in the town. She has been the director of the Jyoti Yoga Teacher Training School, Scotland since its inception in 2016, and has been a qualified Haṭha Yoga teacher for more than 25 years.

The council will consider her application and make a decision in due course.

Related topics:FifeScotland