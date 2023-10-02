News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson

Plans unveiled to turn rare books shop in Fife into family home

A former rare books shop in Newport on Tay is seeking a makeover to become a family home.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The business previously run by Mair Wilkes on the town's Tay’s St Mary’s Lane has been closed for approximately two years, and sat vacant ever since.,

The property was recently purchased by Mr Sean Farran and he is now seeking permission from Fife Council to convert the old bookshop into a family home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He wants to change the property’s planning class from retail to residential, and add rooflights, a staircase, a kitchen, a bathroom, and remove the existing porch extension from the outside of the property.

The bookshop closed some two years agoThe bookshop closed some two years ago
The bookshop closed some two years ago
Most Popular

“It is proposed to convert the vacant bookshop to a residential dwelling,” a planning statement said. “It is likely that the property was once residential and it sits just adjacent to the shops on Cupar Road and is not part of the established area of shops.”

The building is not listed but does lie within the Newport on Tay conservation area.

The proposed work involves “very little” external alteration, and simply brings the property back into use as a house with the installation of a bathroom, kitchen and staircase.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Developers say the existing porch must also be removed to create a landing. This is necessary to comply with current building regulations. As an added benefit, removing the porch will reveal an existing panelled front door which “is an attractive feature of the property.”

The planning authority will consider the application and make a decision in due course.

Related topics:FifeFife Council