Plaques unveiled to honour legends from the Home of Golf in St Andrews

Two new plaques could be added to St Andrews to celebrate the town’s important role as the home of golf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Andrews Pilgrim Foundation has submitted several planning applications to Fife Council for permission to add the plaques.

It wants to place one at 1 Albany Place to to commemorate champion golfer Tommy Morris. It also wants to place one at 22 Golf Place to honour Allan Robertson considered to be one of the first professional golfers. He was born in the town in 1815 and died there aged just 43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a supporting statement, the applicant said: “The design of the plaques is inspired by the successful English Heritage ‘Blue Plaque’ scheme. This inspiration includes the inclusion of minimal text … and a brief description sufficient to inform of the connection between the golfing figure and the building.

Born in 1851, Tommy became a champion golfer at an early age and set many golf records that still stand today.

Councillors will consider the applications in due course.