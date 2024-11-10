Plaques unveiled to honour legends from the Home of Golf in St Andrews
St Andrews Pilgrim Foundation has submitted several planning applications to Fife Council for permission to add the plaques.
It wants to place one at 1 Albany Place to to commemorate champion golfer Tommy Morris. It also wants to place one at 22 Golf Place to honour Allan Robertson considered to be one of the first professional golfers. He was born in the town in 1815 and died there aged just 43.
In a supporting statement, the applicant said: “The design of the plaques is inspired by the successful English Heritage ‘Blue Plaque’ scheme. This inspiration includes the inclusion of minimal text … and a brief description sufficient to inform of the connection between the golfing figure and the building.
Born in 1851, Tommy became a champion golfer at an early age and set many golf records that still stand today.
Councillors will consider the applications in due course.
