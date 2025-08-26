Pledge as hundreds sign petition amid concerns for future of community centre
Two public meetings have been held to discuss the issues facing Kinghorn Community Centre which is based within a Fife Council building in Rossland Place.
Sunday’s meeting saw councillors and officers attend, along with Fife Voluntary Action to update locals on the ideas to take it forward and ensure it has a sustainable future under a new centre manager.
A petition signed by over 900 people was presented to councillors on Kirkcaldy’s area committee on Tuesday.
Councillor Ian Cameron, convener, said: “This is an important community facility and we want it to succeed.”
The local authority is committed to working with FVA and the centre management over the coming months and will return with a report on plans for its future.
Councillor Rod Kavanagh (Kirkcaldy East, SNP) said the centre “provides a vital function for the community” while Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Burntisland, Kinghorn & Western Kirkcaldy, Conservative) said: “We all want it to remain open but it has to be run sustainability. From the first public meeting to Sunday’s update the atmosphere was a lot more positive feeling within the centre.
Being able to get a legal background from Fife Voluntary Action was what was needed. There needed to be that re-assurance to the committee and the community as well.”
A further report will come before the committee within the next six to 12 months.