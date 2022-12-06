Julie MacDougall followed in the footsteps of former council leader and MP John when she was elected to her home town seat of Kinghorn Burntisland and Kirkcaldy West in May.

And on Thursday, she will be able to sit in the chamber for the first time at a full council meeting on the day her late dad would have celebrated his birthday.

John was one of the key figures in Fife’s political scene. He became leader of the former Fife Regional Council in 1987 until its abolition under local government reforms, and was elected to the new unitary Fife Council, becoming convener in 1996, and then MP for Glenrothes.

Julie MacDougall is following in her dad John's footsteps at Fife Council

Said Julie: “It was the death of my father that led me to proudly follow in his footsteps into Politics. He was a champion for the people of Fife.”

Cllr MacDougall also reflected on a whirlwind start to life in local politics, noting: “Every day is a school day!”

“Since being elected, I have thrown myself full steam ahead into my role and certainly got stuck in! I have certainly been learning lots along the way,” she said. “I have immersed myself in meetings and workshops getting familiar with many faces.

“I have been meeting up with community organisations, constituents and businesses making sure I am well aware of the issues in our communities. I have over 100 individual issues and counting the majority of which I have successfully addressed and some more complex are ongoing.”

Those issues cover everything from housing, benefits, roads, street lighting, refuse collection, parks, public transport and trying to assist resolving other challenging matters.

Factor in a raft of commit meetings - Cllr MacDougall sits on regulation and licensing, planning people and communities scrutiny Fife Sports and Leisure Trust board of directors, and is vice chair of Kirkcaldy Area Committee and Mossmorran Committee - is also involved in town twinning.

“It has been a busy six months,” she said. “I hold regular surgeries where people can come and visit me at set times once a month where they are free to raise issues which concern them. It’s been great to attend many local events facilitated through Fife College, St Brycedale Church, and other local organisations such as the Adam Smith Theatre as it nears the completion of its refurbishment.

“I recently set up a meeting with the local MSP on the problems we face with GP surgeries and I continue to work closely with members and services to ensure we deliver the best for the people of Fife. I will always do what is best for the constituents in this Ward and give my all to serve

