Police fund digital devices to break down language barriers in Fife
Police Scotland is funding the purchase of digital devices in Fife to better support those who don’t use English as their first language.
It presented £4000 to Fife Council this week for the technology which will help multi-cultural communities, such as those from Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Poland, to seek advice and report crime.
Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan said: “Being able to engage with all our communities is vital in how we police locally. We will continue to support the invaluable work our partners deliver to help those living in Fife who don’t use English as a first language.”He added: “It’s vital we break down barriers, so everyone is able contact us and report crime when needed.”
Lucy Wilson, from Fife Council’s English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL, said: “We are thrilled to receive this donation and the devices will empower our clients to access services and contact police.”