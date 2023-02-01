It presented £4000 to Fife Council this week for the technology which will help multi-cultural communities, such as those from Syria , Afghanistan , Ukraine and Poland, to seek advice and report crime.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan said: “Being able to engage with all our communities is vital in how we police locally. We will continue to support the invaluable work our partners deliver to help those living in Fife who don’t use English as a first language.”He added: “It’s vital we break down barriers, so everyone is able contact us and report crime when needed.”