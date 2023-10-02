Popular Fife cafe bids to open new base to make its own speciality chocolates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cocoa Tree Shop, High Street, Pittenweem, wants to turn the office and storage workshop into a new base to make its chocolate - and add an event space for workshops and talks. The move will also free up space in the popular cafe and shop which was established in 2007.

The business has applied to Fife Council for planning permission to carry out the work after buying a unit at the Old Golf Club Factory, Station Road, Anstruther. It has most recently been used as a storage facility for a local carpet supplier with the office space hosting a financial advisor.

Sophie Latinis, owner of the Cocoa Tree Shop, plans to completely overhaul the premises for chocolate production which has outgrown its current base within her cafe.

A design statement said: “Chocolate production will take place on a flexible timetable between 7:00am and 11:00pm, seven days a week. In addition to producing chocolates it is proposed to incorporate an informal space for talks, tastings and workshops for children, adults and other chocolatiers, with viewing panels allowing visitors to see chocolate being made in the adjacent spaces. It is also proposed to make and sell speciality sorbets, waffles and hot chocolate, for takeaway only, using an existing window opening, with a new window, as a serving hatch.”