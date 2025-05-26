Popular gym’s move opens door to new plans for current Fife base

The gym is moving into bigger premises (Pic: Pixabay/Stevebp)

A popular gym’s bid to move into bigger premises has opened the door to a change of use for its current base.

Aeternum CrossFit has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for a change of use to turn its current home at Unit 4, Lochgelly Business Park back to a business unit.

Applicant, Mark Kinnell, already has an application in to the local authority to change Unit 5B into a bigger gym. It is currently going through the planning process.

Aeternum CrossFit has been in its current unit since 2017. It wants to expand into a nearby unit which was previously home to an engineering firm, but has sat empty since last summer.

In a supporting statement for the new application, the business stated: “The opportunity to acquire Unit 5B – one of the larger units at the Business Park with access to more parking – provided an excellent opportunity to do this in the location where the business has been established. As a result of the proposed move, Unit 4 will no longer be required as a gymnasium and it is proposed to revert it back to its former employment use.”

It is one of nine units of varying sizes at Lochgelly Business Park.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.