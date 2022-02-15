Popular St Andrews restaurant plans new private dining room and permanent outdoor area

Members of the region’s licensing board also backed plans to increase the capacity of Forgan’s in Market Street from 250 to 289, and create a private dining room on the first floor of the property.

Councillors unanimously agreed to the major variation of Forgan’s’ premises licence after hearing the outdoor area had been run successfully using occasional licences as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forgans, St Andrews

Solicitor Archie MacIver, acting on behalf of the Scotsman Group applicants, said of the establishment: “It’s very long-established, well-regarded and very popular with local people and visitors to the town.”

Mr MacIver said the only “spanner in the works” in relation to the application was an objection from a neighbouring resident, who had concerns about noise from patrons and also from bins.

However, Police Scotland and Fife Council’s own licensing standards officers confirmed they had received no complaints, while Mr MacIver said any allegations of noise or disruption at any time would be fully investigated.

“We have no desire to fall out with neighbours at all,” he stressed.

The objector also expressed concern about plans to create some sort of roof terrace, but Mr MacIver insisted the private dining room would be fully enclosed within the building itself on the first floor.

Councillor Alistair Cameron moved to grant permission for the major variation to the premises licence, and that was seconded by Councillor Zoe Hisbent.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.