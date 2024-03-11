Potholes: 66 streets in Kirkcaldy listed by councillor to highlight the problems

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last month’s budget meeting of the full Fife Council was given a list of roads with holes in them - and it was lengthy. No fewer than 66 street names were read out in the chamber at Fife House, Glenrothes, by Councillor Nicola Patrick, and that was just for Kirkcaldy.

“I’d have been there for days if I had gone any wider,” said the SNP member for Kirkcaldy East

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She highlighted the streets one by one to make the point as members debated which budget to adopt, with the SNP and Labour differing over plans for roads maintenance, The minority Labour administration proposed an extra £3.5m to tackle the potholes, while the SNP punished for £4m. In the end, Labour won the day.

Councillor Nicola Patrick's list of potholes in Kirkcaldy's roads spanned some 66 streets (Pic: Submitted)

Cllr Patrick’s guide to the Lang Toun’s potholes took in everywhere from Whyetmans Brae to Hayfield Road; West Fergus Place to Carlyle Road; Meldrum Road to Prime Guiltbox Street; Victoria Road to Balsusney Road; Wilson Avenue to Kennedy Crescent; Forth Park Gardens to Dunearn Drive; Craigievar Gardens to Strathallan Drive; Birnam Road to Tummel Drive; Dunnikier Road to Sycamore Avenue; Commercial Street to Coal Wynd; Hill Street to Esplanade and Rosslyn Street to Windmill Road ... to list but a few.

The list was culled from the local authority’s online reports and walkabouts around her ward. She said: “I wanted to highlight this is an on-going problem. On the environment and transport committee we get a not so detailed report, and you only have to go on to special media to see potholes are clearly a problem that people are highlighting.

“One of the issues which is raised is when a road is partially closed to carry out repairs, but some potholes just a few yards away are not tackled. I understand there is a priority to tackle the worst ones, but it seems to be if you are shutting as road, it makes sense to the entire area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Patrick said potholes were a Fife-wide issue and she is hoping for an up to date report at the next committee meeting.

> Nominate your worst potholes: Send us a photo and some details to [email protected] and we will investigate.