Poundstretcher: Fife retail park boss' joy as committee decision ends long-running fight

A contentious planning bid to move Poundstretcher into a new unit at a Fife retail park has finally got the go-ahead after a previous refusal.

The owners of Saltire Retail Park in Glenrothes got the backing of Fife Planning Review body, bringing to end a saga that started in 2023.

Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate (UK) planned to shift Poundstretcher out of Unit 2 into the new base that was previously home to a trampoline centre - paving the way for The Range moving into Glenrothes. It already has planning permission to move in.

The moves could create up to 100 full and part-time jobs and were seen as essential to the long-term future of the park.

Poundstretcher in Glenrothes has been denied permission to move (Pic: Google Maps)

The application had been turned down by councillors in the interests of “safeguarding the vitality of Glenrothes town centre as a place to shop and enjoy”, and of “avoiding development in a location which would increase reliance on the private cars.”

Now the planning review body has backed Threadneedle’s appeal and unanimously allowed it to proceed with some agreed provisions.

The original planning application was submitted in October 2023, with a decision expected in February 2024. After a significant delay, Fife Council planning officers recommended refusal in January 2025 on the grounds that Poundstretcher’s relocation could negatively impact the vitality and viability of Glenrothes town centre.

The park owners disagreed and appealed on several grounds. It said it believed that its initial proposal supported the council’s policy in favour of durable/non-food retail and non-food retail warehousing at the Saltire Retail Park - and an assessment carried out as part of the application demonstrated that there are no suitable, viable or available alternative town centre or edge of centre sites.

A further analysis showed that the cumulative impact on convenience and comparison goods facilities in Glenrothes town centre, would be negligible.

Threadneedle’s detailed paper to the committee made it clear how much was at stake.

It said The Range would abandon all plans to open in Glenrothes if it could not move into the proposed unit - and Poundstretcher, which employs 40 people, would have to downsize if it couldn’t move, and if that couldn’t happen then it “would be forced to leave Glenrothes following expiry of its lease expiry in January 2029, in search of more suitable and viable alternatives given the lack of alternative options within the town.”

And those outcomes would see the retail park’s vacancy rate rise from 26% to 45% placing a question mark over its future viability.

The committee approved the appeal with the condition that 20% net retail floorspace could be used for selected food/non food retail, of which not more than 100 square metres will be for retail sale of food

Councillor David Barratt, who chairs the committee, said: “The retail impact assessment demonstrates impact is almost imperceptible - not a good reason for refusal.

The committee also agreed that the reliance of private cars to get to the retail park was not a reasonable ground for refusal.

Tim John, asset maanager at Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate (UK), said: We are pleased Fife Planning Review Body has approved our proposal for Saltire Retail Park. We look forward to continuing to invest in the site to improve the retail offering and serving the needs of the local community.”