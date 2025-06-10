Poundstretcher: Saltire Retail Park appeal set to be heard as owners push to overturn veto

A contentious planning application to move Poundstretecher into a bigger unit in a Glenrothes retail park is back in front of councillors next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the owners of Saltire Retail Park hope a planning review committee will give it the green light after two refusals.

Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate (UK) said the cut price store’s bid to move from its current base into a new unit - allowing The Range to move into its existing space - could create up to 100 full and part-time jobs and essential to the long-term future of of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the application has twice been turned down by councillors in the interests of “safeguarding the vitality of Glenrothes town centre as a place to shop and enjoy”, and of “avoiding development in a location which would increase reliance on the private cars.”

Poundstretcher in Glenrothes has been denied permission to move (Pic: Google Maps)

Fife Council’s planning review body will now cast its eye over Threadneedle’s appeal on June 16.

The original planning application was submitted in October 2023, with a decision expected in February 2024. After a significant delay, Fife Council planning officers recommended refusal in January 2025 on the grounds that Poundstretcher’s relocation could negatively impact the vitality and viability of Glenrothes town centre.

The park owners disagreed and appealed on several grounds.

It said it believed that its initial proposal supported the council’s policy in favour of durable/non-food retail and non-food retail warehousing at the Saltire Retail Park - and an assessment carried out as part of the application demonstrated that there are no suitable, viable or available alternative town centre or edge of centre sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further analysis showed that the cumulative impact on convenience and comparison goods facilities in Glenrothes town centre, would be no significant adverse impact on its vitality and viability.

Tim John, asset manager for Saltire Retail Park at Columbia Threadneedle said: “We eagerly await next week’s appeal hearing on the change of use for one of the outlets at Saltire Retail Park.

“Saltire Retail Park is already well-established and serves the local community's needs, but it needs investment to ensure its long-term future. That is why we are keen to invest in the site, bringing new retail opportunities and jobs to Glenrothes.

“Should the appeal be successful, the park will be able to continue to provide vital jobs in Fife and improve the retail offering in the Glenrothes area, complementing both Glenrothes Town Centre and the wider Central Fife area.”