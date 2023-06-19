Poundstretcher set to expand as plans lodged for unit in Glenrothes retail park

The cut price shop is earmarked to extend its current base at Saltire Park into a neighbouring unit - if councillors give the go ahead.

An application for a change of use of the building from the new park owners, Sackville UK, has already meant the end of the road for popular trampolining centre which was using the unit. It is now in talks to relocate to another park within the town. The plans were formally lodged with Fife Council this week for a change of use to retail and food/non food - and if approved, that will allow Poundstretcher to expand.

Newport on Tay based Sackville recently took over the park which is home to Carpetright, Matalan and Homebase among others, and was once a base for MFI. The owners say the move is key to reviving the fortunes of Saltire Park which has suffered the impact of the economic downturn across the retail sector.

Poundstretcher could be set to expand at a Glenrothes retail park (Pic: Google Maps)

In a supporting statement, lodged with the planning application, they said: “The applicant, as new owners, are seeking to explore new occupier opportunities and initiatives aimed at raising occupancy levels and the wider health of the retail park, which has suffered in recent times due to the wider economic challenges facing the retail sector.”It said the application was “a key part of the applicant’s wider strategy for the retail park” and is “ expected to enhance the attractiveness and viability of the retail park and contribute towards the wider vitality and viability of Glenrothes as a retail destination.”

It said Poundstretcher - which has been part of Saltire Park since 2013 - was “seen as key to its long-term success as a commercial centre.” The change of use and extra space is needed to allow the business to sell a wider range of goods.