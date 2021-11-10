Pressure on capacity in Fife cemeteries sparks consultation plans

Fife Council is looking to consult on a future strategy for its cemeteries.

Councillors agreed to the consultation after hearing the Kingdom’s cemeteries are under pressure in terms of capacity.

Alan Paul, senior manager for property services, told members of the assets and corporate services sub-committee: “While socially we have moved away in some respects from customarily burying our dead to perhaps a more balanced approach between burial and cremation, there’s still none the less a demand for burial.

"We currently carry out approximately 900 full interments each year, plus the burial of 400 caskets.

Hayfield Cemetery is expected to reach capacity within ten to 20 years.

“The service is responsible for 115 cemeteries, of which about half still take active interments.

"Of those, approximately one third are under pressure.

"Some of that is immediate pressure and some of it’s perhaps more medium term, but none the less there is an issue in relation to the supply of burial layers.”

The report which went before councillors showed ten cemeteries will be full within the next ten years.

Kinghorn is already full and has no more layers available, while Hayfield and Beath are expected to have capacity for the next decade.

However, Ballingry, Boarhills, Carnbee, Kingsbarns, St Monans, Scoonie and Tulliallan are anticipated to be full before then.

Analysis suggests a further seven cemeteries will be at capacity within ten to 20 years – Douglas Bank, Dysart, Hillend, Kilconquhar, Largo, Leslie and Pittenweem.

If no action is taken, all of Fife’s cemetery space will be used by 2100.

Only Cupar will have remaining lairs beyond 2064 and the Dunfermline area will be without lairs by 2047.

Now, council officers will look to engage with the public to gauge their views on a strategy for the region’s cemeteries in future, taking into account a number of factors.

Mr Paul continued: “In no particular order we need to look again at provision that’s made to support the needs of our ethnic minority populations.

"We need to consider environmental impact. The move to things like green funerals is also something we need to consider and something we are currently looking at and seeking to support.

"There are also some issues around, I suppose, town identity which is best illustrated by Glenrothes which doesn’t have its own cemetery.

"It relies on the surrounding cemeteries. That may have been appropriate when the town was seen as a new fledgling town but clearly Glenrothes is much more than that now.

“The purpose of the report is to seek agreement that we engage in the consultation exercise.

"Inevitably that’s an exercise that’s likely to in the main be focussed on local communities, local need.

"Subject to bereavement services capacity I’d be keen that we started the consultation process early in 2022.”

Five options will now be taken to the public for their views when the consultation launches next year.

They are: Do nothing – mourners will have to travel longer distances as local cemeteries become full and all cemetery space will be used by 2100

Reimagine current provision – will extend the lifespan of some cemeteries and preserve family links but limited land availability means it won’t be an option everywhere.

Extend current provision – similar to option two but will not be an option at all sites.

One site to replace several existing cemeteries – a longer term solution to serve a wider population but means some mourners will have to travel further.