Prestonhill Quarry: Councillors veto housing development at pond where four people have died

PDDR (UK) Limited had been seeking planning permission in principle for a mixed use development comprising 180 homes, holiday lodges and a cafe/bistro at Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing.

Central to the developer’s vision for the site was a commitment to fill in a deep water-filled void on the quarry floor which has been the scene of four fatal accidents between 1973 and 2017 - three resulting from misadventure by under-19s and the other a 36-year-old diver engaged in an organised diving activity.

But while planners felt the application was of sufficient quality to be approved, members of Fife Council’s central and west planning committee went against their recommendation and voted 7-4 to refuse consent.

Prestonhill Quarry, Inverkeithing

Councillor David Coleman, who moved refusal, said: “Something needs to be done on this site but this isn’t it.

“This is not sympathetic to the area and, while I do recognise the tragedies that have occurred, and God forbid it doesn’t happen again, I do think something better needs to come forward.”

The former dolerite quarry, which lies adjacent to the eastern edge of Inverkeithing, is partly naturally regenerated and is used as informal recreation space by the residents of both Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay and visitors to the Fife Coastal Path.

Teenager Cameron Lancaster drowned

The water-filled void, which is around 11 metres deep in places, has also been used over a number of years by divers, both local and from further afield, as a training venue, although videos taken by divers over the years show the extent of illegal dumping that has taken place in the quarry pond, with items ranging from old tyres and trolleys to sunken boats and vehicles.

It has been the source of huge concern locally over the years, in particular when tragedy has struck.

A 12-year-old boy fell to his death at the quarry in 1973, and there were a further two fatalities there in the space of 10 months in 2014 and 2015.

Two years later , the body of a woman was recovered from the water.

Despite the fatal accidents, there has been a significant swell of opposition to the redevelopment plans and 162 letters of objection were submitted to the council.

Noting DDR’s contention that there is a serious issue of criminal and anti-social behaviour associated with the quarry area, Mary Farrell, chair of Inverkeithing Trust, described that argument as “weak” and with “little merit”.

“Arguably, the action to prevent the anti-social incidents should be through implementing other appropriate/security measures,” she said.

“If it is accepted that crime should not pay, then criminal or anti-social behaviour cannot be an argument for the development of 180 houses.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Burgh of Inverkeithing Community Council also said the results of a survey conducted locally suggested 81% of respondents were against the proposal, while 70% were against the quarry pool being filled in.

They added: “There are clear and material planning grounds for refusal.”

Councillor Andrew Verrecchia lodged an amendment calling for the application to be approved as per recommendations, and that was seconded by Councillor Bobby Clelland.

Nonetheless, Mr Coleman and Mr Beare’s motion to refuse was voted through.

