The four-car private parking proposal would have seen vehicles mounting the pavement near a formal play area to access private parking. Councillors at the North East planning committee.were concerned about children’s safety as well as the loss of open space and visual amenity.

“The mix of cars to-ing and fro-ing and little people playing is not a very happy combination,” Councillor Jane Ann Liston (Lib-Dem) said. The majority of committee members sided with the 12 public objections and voted against officer recommendations on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land is privately owned, and part of a wider area of informal open space at the heart of the residential housing scheme and is situated adjacent to a formal playpark.

The council received 12 public objections to the proposal.

“We’re looking at an area of four parking spaces,” council officers said.“This is a small scale proposal. It doesn’t have any real impact and it’s substantially smaller than the previous scheme.”

However, the council received 12 public objections. Concerns included visual impact, the loss of open space, and the proximity to an area where young people play and the associated impact on safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact is that it will have a real detrimental impact to the function and character of that open space,” Councillor Alycia Hayes (SNP) said. “The proposal necessarily implies cars will be mounting the pavement to go onto that section of land. It would be a complete impediment to the security of children travelling back to their houses, and I think it would have a very negative impact on function and visual amenity of the area.”