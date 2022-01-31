Prominent Kirkcaldy hotel plans partial conversion to care home

Owners of The Beveridge Park Hotel have submitted a planning application to Fife Council for a partial change of use and conversion of an area of the ground floor into a residential care home.

The venue in Abbotshall Road has had a turbulent few years after it suddenly shut in 2019.

It was then marketed with an asking price of £1.25 million the following year, and was subsequently acquired in a confidential sale.

Now it looks like the hotel is to diversify into the care sector, with a significant section of the ground floor set to be transformed into ‘Manor House’ - an eight bedroom residential care home.

According to drawings submitted to Fife Council, new entrances and canopies will be created to serve the hotel and the care home respectively to keep them separate from one another - albeit on the same site.

As well as the eight bedrooms for care home residents, the ground floor of the care home - which is currently used as space for functions at the hotel - will boast a lounge and dining room, a sensory room, a quiet room and a treatment room among other facilities for staff and residents alike.

The hotel itself will effectively retain its 31 bedrooms across the first and second floors, many of which will be renovated and have ensuite bathrooms.

The plans have been submitted by In House Care Group Limited, a relatively new Kirkcaldy-based company registered in the name of director Amara Anwar, while the hotel itself is owned by London-based Azaan Development, the director of which is listed as Asad Anwar.

Dundee-based RDA Architects, which has drawn up the blueprints for the change of use application on behalf of their client, has been approached for comment.

The original main building was a converted traditional Georgian villa dating back to the 1860s, and was operated for decades as the Parkway Hotel before it was taken over, renamed and renovated around 15 years ago.

