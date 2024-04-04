Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Council’s cabinet committee approved the £1 community asset transfer on Thursday morning, essentially handing the land back to the community for management.

According to Crail Preservation Society, Denburn Wood is “one of Crail’s most beautiful and iconic spaces.”

The woodland is situated to the east of the historic kirk and provides a “space of exercise and contemplation for the whole community.”

Crail Community Partnership is now the proud new stewards of Denburn Woods. (Pic: Google Maps)

The committee considered the community asset transfer after the Community Partnership informed the council that it would like to take over the management of Denburn Wood “to allow simpler and faster decision making and seek funding to manage the area as a community green space.”

A committee report continued: “A main goal for the community is to make the end to end path more accessible and less vulnerable. The best way to do this is obtain funding that would be given to local community charities but not to Fife Council.”

The local authority valued the property at £5000 but agreed to let it go for £1 as the benefits of the community asset transfer were deemed to outweigh the loss.

Councillor Linda Erskine, communities spokesperson,welcomed the agreement.