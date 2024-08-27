£10,000 from Common Good Fund gets Kinghorn playpark renovation over the line

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Orchard Road playpark in Kinghorn is set for a total renovation after a £10,000 cash boost from Kirkcaldy area committee councillors saw the project fully funded.

According to councillors, the replacement project has been in the pipeline for a number of years, and now it's ready to get started after the grant from Kinghorn Common Good Fund pushed it over the finish line.

Kinghorn Playparks Group has been trying to raise enough money to replace the current playpark with an “exciting and inclusive” alternative for young people to have fun, exercise, and learn social skills.

When the renovation is complete, the park will be a public asset, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no cost to use the facilities.

Orchard Road playpark in Kinghorn is set for a total renovation after a £10,000 cash boost (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Ian Cameron, committee convener, said: “As a council we’re committed to creating healthy connected communities, where people thrive, and contribute to a sustainable and attractive environment and this project is a perfect fit.

“Kinghorn Playparks Group is an independent group that has been set up now that Kinghorn sadly no longer has a community council. It has put a lot of work into this project, and I’m pleased we’ve been able to help towards making this a reality.”

The overall cost of the project is £172,735 – which Cllr Cameron said the club has “worked hard to secure”.

Just 5.7% of the total cost will come from the Common Good Fund. The rest of the money has come from a variety of organisations including £69,735 from a developer Section 75 agreement; £30,000 from Fife Environment Trust; £40,000 from the Scottish Government Tranche; £20,000 from parks development capital; and £3000 from the group itself.

"We're delighted that the area committee has agreed to allocate this money to our latest project, which will have equipment for children and young people of all ages and abilities,” said Roy Mackie, who chairs the group. “We believe that most children enjoy climbing, and the centrepiece of this park will be a big climbing net and a zip-line."

Support also came from the committee where Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Conservative for Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy) added: “I know there’s been a lot of work put into this. There’s been a lot of consultation with people in Kinghorn – it’s good they’ve been part of that and been listened to - unlike another playpark I can think of. I absolutely support this.”

Councillor Lesley Backhouse (SNP for Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy) was happy to see the project move forward after being in the pipeline for a “number of years”.

“I'm really pleased to see it's fully funded now and can start,” she said.