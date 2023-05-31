£10,000 pledged to tackle major repairs to landslip on Kennoway Den trail

Levenmouth Area Committee councillors partially funded the repairs with £10,000 from the regional Community Recovery Fund at a meeting on Wednesday. The project will also receive £5,000 from the Parks Development team.

The Den was described as a “fantastic council asset” and a popular area for local people to exercise and relax. Council reports say it is one of the most significant green space assets in the Kennoway area. However, at present, a section of the Kennoway Den path network is closed to the public due to safety concerns.

Path surface has been lost due to a significant landslip a few months ago, and council officers say the integrity of the bank has been entirely lost. There is a possibility that further slippage could occur.

Work on the Kennoway Den trail

“This is a project to install large scale retention in the form of gabions onto a site within Kennoway Den,” a report to the committee said. “This work will bring the access back into full use and will ensure the area is protected against further slippage for a significant period.”

Heavy machinery will be required, but officers said the money received from the community recovery fund and the parks department should be enough to cover all costs.

This is not the first time Kennoway Den has received council funding. In the past, considerable work was undertaken to improve path networks, remove invasive species, and make drainage improvements

