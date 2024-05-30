Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The most recent road condition report has put a massive price tag on the theoretical repair of every single road in Fife.

Although road conditions have improved, It would cost an eye-watering £100 million to repair every road defect in the Kingdom in one year.

It’s called the maintenance backlog figure. It’s the theoretical cost of treating the whole of Fife’s road network in one year, and it has increased 23% since the last reported figure in 2019. It was reported to Fife Council’s environment, transportation and climate change scrutiny committee councillors this week, and the figure looks at what it would cost to achieve a “network free from carriageway defects”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the committee report ultimately describes this task of “unattainable in reality”.

The theoretical bill for Fife is eye watering.

> > Submit your nominations for the worst roads in Fife, and a send your pictures to us at [email protected]

It was also revealed that road conditions throughout the Kingdom have improved by 2% since the last road conditions report was published in 2022.

That improvement, according to council officers, is largely down to increased road investment from the council in recent years. The current budget has allocated £9.7 million for road improvements this year, but looking ahead that figure is expected to drop to £5 or £6 million per year from 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad