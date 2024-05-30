£100million – the staggering cost of repairing every road defect in Fife
Although road conditions have improved, It would cost an eye-watering £100 million to repair every road defect in the Kingdom in one year.
It’s called the maintenance backlog figure. It’s the theoretical cost of treating the whole of Fife’s road network in one year, and it has increased 23% since the last reported figure in 2019. It was reported to Fife Council’s environment, transportation and climate change scrutiny committee councillors this week, and the figure looks at what it would cost to achieve a “network free from carriageway defects”.
However, the committee report ultimately describes this task of “unattainable in reality”.
> > Submit your nominations for the worst roads in Fife, and a send your pictures to us at [email protected]
It was also revealed that road conditions throughout the Kingdom have improved by 2% since the last road conditions report was published in 2022.
That improvement, according to council officers, is largely down to increased road investment from the council in recent years. The current budget has allocated £9.7 million for road improvements this year, but looking ahead that figure is expected to drop to £5 or £6 million per year from 2025.
“If those investment levels don’t increase, it’s very likely that the road condition will deteriorate - which will result in the need for more reactionary repairs and put pressure on revenue maintenance budgets,” councillors were told.
