£111,000 of community investments for the Glenrothes area including cash for community centres and street lights

Six projects in the Glenrothes area have been selected to receive Community Recovery Fund investment this week.

Local Area Committee councillors unanimously agreed to spend a total of £111,320, leaving more than £400,000 for future investments.

The committee agreed to invest £38,643 to provide a new, efficient heating system, a refurbished and usable kitchen and service area, and new windows at the Stenton Jubilee Community Centre.

The centre is currently home to the Scouts, keep-fit classes, dog training, karate, baby sensory group, parent and toddler groups and more. It also provides space for private bookings, art exhibitions, and even social work.

“The centre has a kitchen and serving area, which is currently in a state of disrepair and not fit for use,” the report explained.

“[This investment] has the potential to generate more income, attract more groups and provide more community support initiatives such as Warm Spaces.”

The “busy” Cadham Neighbourhood Centre is also in line for investment. It has been given £15,000 to upgrade the kitchen facilities, which are in a “poor state.”

A committee report described the centre as a busy hub of social connection and activity – providing support for many individuals in the community.

However, the report said that the “well-used” kitchen facilities are in need of “future proofing and upgrade.”

“These funds would be used to upgrade the current kitchen facility, ensuring the Centre can continue to provide food and drinks in a safe and hygienic environment,” the report said.

Coaltown of Balgonie’s Victoria Hall will get £8,000 to refurbish the main hall flooring, which is “showing signs of age related damage.”

Warout Stadium, the home of Glenrothes FC, has received £8,500 investment to reupholster the public lounge area with new carpets, tables, chairs and curtains and to upgrade the kitchen area. The money will also help with some minor pitch maintenance as well.

As well as an adult team, the stadium supports footballing activities for more than 350 children and young people on a weekly basis.

However, according to the committee report, the function area, which is used for social events, and the upholstery is in “poor and very worn condition.”

The stadium’s management committee has agreed to contribute an additional £1417 for the project, and they have agreed to work with the council to engage with more community activities and groups as part of this investment.

The committee also agreed to invest £26,177 to install street lighting at Gilvenbank Park to ensure a “safer walking route between the site of Gilvenbank Hub and the Cadham Shopping Centre.”

The cost would cover lighting installation, materials, connection to Scottish Power and future maintenance.

The Glenrothes Area adult learning programme is set to receive £15,000 of the fund to provide learning opportunities to help “break the cycle of poverty.”