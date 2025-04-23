£120,000 funding for range of projects tackling poverty across Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors in Kirkcaldy have outlined how theory will spend over £120,000 supporting anti-poverty initiatives across the town.

The funding has been spread across seven organisations and initiatives over the next three years.

Kirkcaldy area committee has committed £20,000 each to Community Resilience and Food Poverty and Neighbourhood Development Plan Priorities in the four targeted areas of Smeaton, Linktown and Invertiel, The Castle and Templehall Area.

There is also £20,000 for Park Road Centre; £12,000 for its schools intervention programme; £9000 for welfare reform mitigations and Putting People First (PPF) operational support; £10,000 to deliver various anti-poverty interventions from New Volunteer House; and £35,000 for Welfare Reform and Anti-Poverty Partnership (WRAPP)’s delivery action plan

The Kirkcaldy Foodbank hub at the Park Road Centre (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Ian Cameron, committee convener, said: “Sadly poverty continues to be an issue for many people across the Kirkcaldy Area, including families and children.

“As a council we’re committed to doing everything we can to tackling poverty. This budget supports Council initiatives and third sector work, from helping people to maximise their income to various school intervention programmes designed to help our young people become more confident and make positive choices.

“The advantages of taking a local approach to tackling poverty means we can develop and implement new and innovative projects quickly, by working with local communities and the partner agencies involved in supporting people.

“We will continue to respond to the most pressing issues faced by those experiencing or at risk of poverty.”