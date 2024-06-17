£13m research facility gets council decision on plans to transform former Fife papermill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Council has rubber stamped plans from the University of St Andrews to build a new research and development facility at Eden Campus.

When it’s finished, the new £13 million centre will look at ways to switch from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources.

A planning statement on behalf of the university said: “This unique facility, the only one of its kind in the UK, will deliver research and development space to enable pioneering research into decarbonising the production of energy, fuels and chemicals using only water, waste streams and components of air.”

The proposals are an important element in the delivery of the vision for the university’s campus and will provide it with essential research and development space. The decarbonisation centre would consist of a testing lab and offices in addition to welfare and plant spaces. An external service yard would also be constructed to facilitate the operation of the new-build facility.

An image of how the centre could look (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

The centre will be built on part of the Eden Campus - the former paper mill site in Guardbridge. Approving the plans, council officers said the centre will “make a positive contribution to the Eden Campus” while preserving the setting of nearby listed buildings.

It will also bring a “vacant site back into active use and on a site that is realising ongoing regeneration”.

Since acquiring the former Curtis Fine Papers site in 2012, the university has spent tens of millions to transform it for its needs. It previously secured a £24.5 million investment in the campus through the Tay Cities Region Deal. Previous projects at Eden Campus have included a £25 million biomass plant. A similar sum was spent creating modern offices for professional services staff, and earlier this year, a UK Government Minister for Scotland was given a preview of a new £4.7 million battery prototyping facility.

“The university has developed a vision for the redevelopment of the area to deliver a sustainable development that meets its business, industrial, storage, distribution and office needs, with further research and development facilities, all of which will be created in a comprehensively planned and managed environment with improved access, landscaping and public realm,” a planning statement explained.