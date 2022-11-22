The Middleden Mountain Bike Trails redevelopment initiative has already worked overtime to hit its budget of £196,000 to transform the trails around The Den area for use by the whole community.

The funding from Kirkcaldy area committee will help to re-assure investors, and get the work started.

Middleden Mountain Bike Club is a well-established Changing Lives club based at the facility attracting members from both Kirkcaldy and surrounding areas.

An under 10 race hosted by Middleden, Kirkcaldy. (Pic: Calum Mackintosh)

It works with Cycling Development, Gallatown Bike Hub and links with local youth groups and the high schools.

Work carried out in 2019 has already transformed a section to a high standard, and attracted cyclists back to the trails and is in use by community club and groups as well as informal meet ups.

The redevelopment plan includes extending the existing trail network and regrading the features to ensure they meet the specifications for health and safety, coaching and competition events to take place at the trails.

The hope is that this will attract new riders from a wider area and develop skills within existing groups - and make this a destination for cycling in Fife.

Councillor David Ross, Kirkcaldy North (Labour), welcomed the project and the committee’s support.

He said: “We are very supportive of this application and note the significant levels of external funding. “